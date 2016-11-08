Rylands Nursing Home has been owned by a doctor and a nurse since 2005. There are two large lounges as well as a conservatory, all of which overlook the accessible gardens. All bathrooms have specially adapted baths and there is a large walk-in shower room. A full-time activities coordinator runs a varied programme of social activity. Visitors are welcome at any time, as are well-behaved pets.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.