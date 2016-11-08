Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

The Rylands Nursing and Residential Home

74 Forton Road, Newport,
TF10 8BT
01952 814871
www.rylandscare.co.uk

About The Rylands Nursing and Residential Home

Rylands Nursing Home has been owned by a doctor and a nurse since 2005. There are two large lounges as well as a conservatory, all of which overlook the accessible gardens. All bathrooms have specially adapted baths and there is a large walk-in shower room. A full-time activities coordinator runs a varied programme of social activity. Visitors are welcome at any time, as are well-behaved pets.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 27Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 11Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Telford & Wrekin

Who runs this service

  • Rylands Care Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Jones

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
