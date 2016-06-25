Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

The Spinney Residential Home

21 Armley Grange Drive, Armley, Leeds,
LS12 3QH
0113 279 2571
www.spinneyresidentialhome.co.uk

About The Spinney Residential Home

The Spinney is a large detached house situated two miles to the west of Leeds city centre. It has 29 bedrooms, of which 27 have en suite facilities, while there are three bathrooms and toilets on both floors Residents can relax in the garden to the front of the building on the patio area or enjoy a more secluded area at the back of the home.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 27Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Mr R M & Mrs P P Duffy

Registered manager

Craig McDermott

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017