Residential care home

The Sycamores

Victoria Street, Newton, Hyde,
SK14 4DH
0161 368 4297

About The Sycamores

The Sycamores is situated in the lovely quiet residential area of Newton in Hyde, Tameside. The home cares for up to 60 people with residential, dementia and end of life care needs. They are also able to offer day care services. Typically The Sycamores admits residents over 65 years but following a robust assessment will consider younger residents as long as the home can meet all of their social and care needs. The home has a warm and welcoming atmosphere with tasteful d?cor that is elegant and contemporary. A recent refurbishment has seen that dining areas and lounges are now presented to this high standard. All areas are wheelchair accessible and handrails are fitted throughout the building.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 14Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 38Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Elaine Sumner

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
