The Village is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite, dementia, end of life and palliative care in the conservation area of Old Cumbernauld Village on the outskirts of Glasgow, with the M80 close by. It has a GP service and a hairdressing salon. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include music therapy, visits from professional entertainers, performances by local schools, and regular minibus trips to local places of interest. Courtyard garden gives green-fingered enthusiasts access to the potting shed and allows them to enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.