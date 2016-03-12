The Willows is a double-fronted Victorian villa in Stoke-on-Trent that hides a purpose-built ground floor extension to create a home specialising in dementia care for up to 12 resident, plus some day care. Most bedrooms have en suite facilities, and the home is decorated in a dementia-friendly way, with items of memorabilia and reminiscence to stimulate the minds of residents. There is clear signage and each bedroom door has a memory box to help with orientation. The home is set in a third of an acre of landscaped, enclosed gardens with access to seating and patio areas, as well as raised flowerbeds and a lily pond.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.