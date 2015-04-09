Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

thebase2be Community Support Ltd Office

16 Woodland Road, Hinckley,
LE10 1JG
07907 760781

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Thebase2Be Limited
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017