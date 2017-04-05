Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Thorncliffe Home Care

Office 27, St Thomas Street Office Centre, No 4, St Thomas Street, Sunderland,
SR1 1NW
0191 566 0938

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • Mr Philip Harrington Longmore

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
