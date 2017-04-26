Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Thorndale

Malham Drive, Kettering,
NN16 9FS
01536 526380
www.shaw.co.uk

About Thorndale

Thorndale Care Home is a purpose-built residential home situated within a housing estate on the outskirts of Kettering town centre. The home is registered to care for up to 60 physically frail older people including those living with dementia. The home is set out over three floors and on each there are 20 en suite bedrooms, two lounge diners with small kitchenettes, bathrooms with assisted bathing equipment and shower facilities. Two lifts provide access to all floors.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (de Montfort) Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017