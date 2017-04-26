Thorndale Care Home is a purpose-built residential home situated within a housing estate on the outskirts of Kettering town centre. The home is registered to care for up to 60 physically frail older people including those living with dementia. The home is set out over three floors and on each there are 20 en suite bedrooms, two lounge diners with small kitchenettes, bathrooms with assisted bathing equipment and shower facilities. Two lifts provide access to all floors.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.