Domiciliary care

Three Sisters Community Care LLP

378 Hagley Road West, Oldbury,
B68 0DL
0121 421 7118
www.threesisterscommunitycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Three Sisters Community Care LLP

Registered manager

Kelly Stonier

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
