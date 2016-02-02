Situated in a peaceful tree-lined road in Acton in West London, Torkington House is close to public transport and local facilities. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care charity. As part of the home's commitment to best practice, Torkington House staff receive training in every aspect of the care of older people. The home has spacious en-suite bedrooms, which residents can personalise with their own items. As well as regular residents' meetings, a relatives and friends committee offers further new ideas on improving residents' lifestyles. Torkington House professionals work hard to provide meaningful organised and spontaneous activities and trips out and all the meals are freshly made on the site.

