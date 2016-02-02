Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Tickford Abbey

Priory Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 9AJ
01908 611121
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Tickford Abbey

Situated in a peaceful tree-lined road in Acton in West London, Torkington House is close to public transport and local facilities. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care charity. As part of the home's commitment to best practice, Torkington House staff receive training in every aspect of the care of older people. The home has spacious en-suite bedrooms, which residents can personalise with their own items. As well as regular residents' meetings, a relatives and friends committee offers further new ideas on improving residents' lifestyles. Torkington House professionals work hard to provide meaningful organised and spontaneous activities and trips out and all the meals are freshly made on the site.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 28Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

