Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Time Out Service

6 Houndsfield Road, Edmonton, London,
N9 7RA
020 8351 1040
www.ageconcernenfield.org.uk

Local authority

  • Enfield

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern Enfield

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017