Domiciliary care

TLC Homecare Limited

Maple House, Maple Estate, Stocks Lane, Barnsley,
S75 2BL
01226 785911
www.tlc-homecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barnsley

Who runs this service

  • TLC Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Narbir Virk

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
