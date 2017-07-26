Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

TLC Private Home Care Services Ltd

The Surgery, Bennett Street, Stretford, Manchester,
M32 8SG
0161 747 0322

Local authority

  • Trafford

Who runs this service

  • TLC Private Home Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Thomas Ternent

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
