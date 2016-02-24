Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Together Care

Unit 30, St Helens Chamber, Salisbury Street, Off Chalon Way, St Helens,
WA10 1FY
01744 742383
www.together-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • St Helens

Who runs this service

  • Care Solutions (St Helens) Ltd

Registered manager

Janet Cafferty

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
