Tollesby Hall is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite, end of life and palliative care in Middlesborough, easily reached from the A174 and the A19. It has hairdressing, chiropody and other therapies available on site, plus there is a kitchenette for visitors. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly and have a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, gentle exercises, coffee mornings, music therapy, along with performances from local school children and local performers and a weekly church service. Outside are garden and patio areas surrounded by mature trees.

