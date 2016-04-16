Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Total Care

12 Blakes Road, Wembdon, Bridgwater,
TA6 7RS
01278 424514

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Mrs. Deborah Clark

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
