Tower Bridge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care within walking distance of London_s Tower Bridge. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There are communal bathrooms with assisted baths or wet rooms throughout the home. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Organised activities include a weekly church service, arts and crafts, music and movement, visits from professional entertainers, weekly yoga, outings to local places of interest, such as cafes and parks, the bowls club, and Surrey Quays Shopping Centre and there is also a cinema room. Outdoors is a mature landscaped garden with raised flowerbeds and a herb garden.

