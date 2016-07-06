Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Town and Country Care (Whitby) Ltd

Unit G10, St Hildas Business Centre, The Ropery, Whitby,
YO22 4ET
01947 606187
www.townandcountrycare.com

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Town & Country Care (Whitby) Ltd

Registered manager

Amanda Coates

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
