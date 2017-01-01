Trafalgar Park is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in a residential area of Nelson, near the A472. Some bedrooms have views across the garden, and many have en suite facilities, while all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other alternative services, and a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

