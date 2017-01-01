Tranent is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care in the East Lothian town of Tranent on the outskirts of Edinburgh, near the A1. Some bedrooms have garden views, and many are en suite. All are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, as well as a mobile shop. Organised activities include coffee mornings, gardening, arts and crafts and exercise classes. Outdoors is a lawned garden and green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus there is an open and secure patio area.

