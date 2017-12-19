Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community Transport & Accessible Public Transport

Customer Service Centre 1st Floor Eastern Annexe County Hall, Leicester, Leicestershire,
LE3 8ST
0116 305 0002
www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk/everyday/community-transport
choosehowyoumove@leics.gov.uk

About Community Transport & Accessible Public Transport

The Environment and Transport department provides accessible public transport services for local travel. The services are intended to help people who because of disability, frailty or ill health cannot use conventional bus services or have serious problems doing so. They are provided for individuals to help them live as independently as possible. These services are provided mainly in partnership with voluntary sector providers and consist of social car schemes and community bus services. They are run under service agreements with the county Council. Social car schemes involve volunteers using their own cars to provide door to door transport. Community bus services use wheelchair accessible minibuses to provide travel from home to common destinations such as a town or shopping centres.

Who runs this service

  • Leicestershire County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who require additional help due to disability, frailty or ill health
  • Residents of Leicestershire only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017