Community Transport and Shopper Buses

DANSA Limited Office 2/3 Crynant Business Centre Crynant Business Park Crynant, Neath, Neath Port Talbot,
SA10 8PX
01639 751067
www.dansa.org.uk
mail@dansa.org.uk

About Community Transport and Shopper Buses

DANSA (Dulais, Afan, Neath, Swansea and Amman valleys) provides a door-to-door service for people who are unable to use public transport in these areas. People must first register as members. They can then book a journey from their home to a destination of their choice and back again. There is also a Dial-a-Ride service that runs to a set timetable, taking people to Neath, Port Talbot, Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea on set days and between set times. Bookings can be made up to 6 days in advance, with a minimum of 48 hours notice.

Who runs this service

  • DANSA

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people or people with a disability or a long-term illness, in the Dulais, Afan, Neath, Swansea and Amman valleys, who have difficulty using mainstream public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
