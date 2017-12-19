About Community Transport and Shopper Buses

DANSA (Dulais, Afan, Neath, Swansea and Amman valleys) provides a door-to-door service for people who are unable to use public transport in these areas. People must first register as members. They can then book a journey from their home to a destination of their choice and back again. There is also a Dial-a-Ride service that runs to a set timetable, taking people to Neath, Port Talbot, Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea on set days and between set times. Bookings can be made up to 6 days in advance, with a minimum of 48 hours notice.