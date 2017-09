Covering the entire Cookstown and Dungannon council areas, providing: Dial a lift service to members; Assisted Rural Travel smart passes accepted; feeder service to public service; Disability Action Transport Service - urban areas; group hire to registered groups; MiDAS Training - Minibus Standards.

