Community Transport

Unit 3 Okehampton Business Park Higher Stockley Mead, Okehampton, Devon,
EX20 1FJ
01837 55000
www.odctg.co.uk
Sue.odctg@btinternet.com

About Community Transport

A door-to-door Ring and Ride transport service operates from outer parts of Okehampton and rural areas into the town centre, according to a weekly timetable. The Community Car Service is volunteers using their own cars to provide journeys from a person's home to a medical appointment or social visit. Bookings for the Ring and Ride must be made one working day before travel; for the Community Car Service two days before. Two Wheelchair accessible vehicles are also available, subject to a driver being available.

Who runs this service

  • Okehampton District Community Transport Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who have difficulty using standard public transport or where it is not available
  • West Devon area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
