About Community Transport

A door-to-door Ring and Ride transport service operates from outer parts of Okehampton and rural areas into the town centre, according to a weekly timetable. The Community Car Service is volunteers using their own cars to provide journeys from a person's home to a medical appointment or social visit. Bookings for the Ring and Ride must be made one working day before travel; for the Community Car Service two days before. Two Wheelchair accessible vehicles are also available, subject to a driver being available.