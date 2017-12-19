Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community Transport

Parish Centre Desford Road Narborough, Leicester, Leicestershire,
LE19 2EL
0116 286 6116
alangwest@btinternet.com

About Community Transport

Community transport for elderly, infirm and registered disabled.

Who runs this service

  • The Commbus Project

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Elderly, infirm and registered disabled
  • Various settlements within Blaby DC catchment area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017