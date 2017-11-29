Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community transport

Unit 29 Whitegate Industrial Estate Whitegate Road, Wrexham,
LL13 8UG
01978 312888
www.wrexham.gov.uk
chariotts@hotmail.com

About Community transport

Door-to-door transport for people resident in Wrexham. Chariotts Community Transport is a popular community transport scheme through which volunteer drivers take people from their homes to destinations of their choice. Journeys can be for social reasons and are not limited to medical appointments. The service is tailored to individual requirements. After registering as a member, a person will be sent an information pack which will include a price guide. There are sometimes waiting lists for membership.

Who runs this service

  • Chariotts

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mobility difficulties. Wheelchairs/walking aids accommodated. People who are deaf, partially sighted or blind also catered for.
  • Residents of Wrexham County Borough only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017