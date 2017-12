About Denbighshire Dial-a-Ride

Denbighshire Dial-a-Ride takes people by minibus from their homes in Denbighshire & NE Conwy (Abergele) to destinations of their choice within this area. Journeys to hospitals take priority and can be to destinations outside Denbighshire. There is also a Nightrider service on Thursday and Friday evenings in the Ryhl/Prestatyn area.