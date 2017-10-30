Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dial 2 Drive

John Spare House 17-19 Monson Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 1LS
0300 777 1200
www.imago.community/Community-Services/Dial2Drive
driving@imago.community

About Dial 2 Drive

Dial 2 Drive offers door-to-door transport for people living in West Kent. Volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people to health appointments or social activities. People must register as members first, which can be done via the website or by phoning. At least 2 working days' notice must be given when booking a journey. Drivers can wait for up to one hour at the destination; for a longer period they would go home and return for the person later. The service user does not pay the driver directly; monthly invoices are sent out instead. Journeys can be booked 365 days a year.

Who runs this service

  • Imago

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living in West Kent who are unable to access public transport or taxis, due to age, illness or disability

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
