About Dial-a-Ride London

Free local door-to-door transport for those that are eligible. Some passengers are required to travel with an escort if this is needed for safety reasons. Drivers can leave vehicle unattended for up to 15 minutes whilst collecting other passengers and no other attendant will be present during this time. Customers who are likely to experience confusion, memory loss or to exhibit disruptive behaviour whilst travelling may potentially required to travel with an escort. The service does not provide such an escort.