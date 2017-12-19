Dial A Ride services are like a flexible bus service, using fully accessible minibuses and picking up passengers at their own homes. An annual membership fee is required to use the Dial A Ride scheme and clients need to book their place at least 24 hours in advance of when they want to travel. The Dial A Ride service is based on a timetable/route which runs 5 days a week and users holding a Cambridgeshire County Council bus pass can use this service free of charge. Other paid trips are available including sea sides and luncheon outings.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18