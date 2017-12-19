Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

5 Martin Avenue, March, Cambridgeshire,
PE15 0AY
01354 661234
www.fact-cambs.co.uk
info@cotransport.org

About Dial-a-Ride

Dial A Ride services are like a flexible bus service, using fully accessible minibuses and picking up passengers at their own homes. An annual membership fee is required to use the Dial A Ride scheme and clients need to book their place at least 24 hours in advance of when they want to travel. The Dial A Ride service is based on a timetable/route which runs 5 days a week and users holding a Cambridgeshire County Council bus pass can use this service free of charge. Other paid trips are available including sea sides and luncheon outings.

Who runs this service

  • Fenlands Association for Community Transport Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People who cannot access or use conventional modes of transport, including wheelchair users. Requires registration.
  • Residents of Fenland

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
