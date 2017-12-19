About Dial A Ride

Dial a Ride is a door to door transport service for anywhere within Plymouth for elderly and disabled residents. The service is available to Plymouth residents who are eligible for a concessionary bus pass, but struggle to access the bus service - this may be due to the distance they operate from your home, physical difficulties in boarding the bus or there is simply not a bus to where you want to go. The Dial A Ride provides a door to door service between any two points anywhere within the Plymouth city boundary, with dedicated drivers who can help passengers on and off the bus and to and from your front door.