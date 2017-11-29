Door to Door is pleased to provide wheelchair accessible minibuses for people unable to use public transport in the Bedford area. The aim is to provide a safe, accessible service for those who are unable to use ordinary public transport due to disability, either temporary or permanent. Vehicles used are constructed for ease of access, even if a wheelchair is required, all vehicles are fitted with a tail lift and staff can escort you to or from your door if needed. The staff and volunteers of Door to Door aim to provide at all times a reliable, personal and friendly service, allowing added freedom and independence.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18