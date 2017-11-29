About Door to Door

Door to Door is pleased to provide wheelchair accessible minibuses for people unable to use public transport in the Bedford area. The aim is to provide a safe, accessible service for those who are unable to use ordinary public transport due to disability, either temporary or permanent. Vehicles used are constructed for ease of access, even if a wheelchair is required, all vehicles are fitted with a tail lift and staff can escort you to or from your door if needed. The staff and volunteers of Door to Door aim to provide at all times a reliable, personal and friendly service, allowing added freedom and independence.