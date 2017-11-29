Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Door to Door

The Old School Southill Road Cardington, Bedford, Bedfordshire,
MK44 3SX
01234 834933
www.bedsrcc.org.uk/door-to-door
doortodoor@bedsrcc.org.uk

About Door to Door

Door to Door is pleased to provide wheelchair accessible minibuses for people unable to use public transport in the Bedford area. The aim is to provide a safe, accessible service for those who are unable to use ordinary public transport due to disability, either temporary or permanent. Vehicles used are constructed for ease of access, even if a wheelchair is required, all vehicles are fitted with a tail lift and staff can escort you to or from your door if needed. The staff and volunteers of Door to Door aim to provide at all times a reliable, personal and friendly service, allowing added freedom and independence.

Who runs this service

  • Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People unable to use public transport in the Bedford area due to disability, either temporary or permanent
  • Residents of Bedford Borough who wish to travel within the area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
