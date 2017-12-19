Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Fare Car Torbay

c/o Torbay Council Community & Customer Services Town Hall Lower Ground Floor Castle Circus, Torquay, Devon,
TQ1 3DR
01803 207687
bit.ly/1MNXsul
public.transport@torbay.gov.uk

About Fare Car Torbay

A door-to-door return trip community transport service run by Torbay Council (formerly Torbay Ring and Ride). The Fare Car (Taxi) collects residents from Paignton, Brixham and Torquay, goes to various local shops and returns passengers home. The service runs according to a weekly timetable. Bookings should be made at least 24 hours before the journey.

Who runs this service

  • Torbay County Council

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Torbay residents who have difficulty using conventional transport and are registered for the service

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
