Greenlinks Community Transport provides door-to-door transport for people living in all areas of the Vale of Glamorgan. It takes them by accessible vehicles to and from destinations of their choice, whether it is for shopping trips, social visits, day trips or hospital visits. People must register as members first and should request their journey at least one day in advance.
