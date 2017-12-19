Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Greenlinks Community Transport

Docks Office Subway Road, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan,
CF63 4RT
0800 294 1113
www.valeofglamorgan.gov.uk/en/living/ transportation/public_transport/greenlinks.aspx
greenlinks@valeofglamorgan.gov.uk

About Greenlinks Community Transport

Greenlinks Community Transport provides door-to-door transport for people living in all areas of the Vale of Glamorgan. It takes them by accessible vehicles to and from destinations of their choice, whether it is for shopping trips, social visits, day trips or hospital visits. People must register as members first and should request their journey at least one day in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Vale of Glamorgan Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the Vale of Glamorgan who has difficulty using mainstream public transport
  • Residents within the Vale of Glamorgan

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
