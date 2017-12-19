Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Honiton and District Ring and Ride

TRIP Community Transport Association 29-31 New Street, Honiton, Devon,
EX14 1HA
01404 46529
www.tripcta.org
manager@tripcta.org

About Honiton and District Ring and Ride

A door-to-door minibus transport service, taking people in rural areas around East Devon to Honiton or to out-of-town shops, and then back to their homes. There are also weekend and weekday trips to places of interest for social and shopping purposes. There is a Voluntary Car Service, providing door-to-door lifts to and from medical appointments in the Honiton, Seaton and Lyme Regis areas. All journeys must be booked at least 24 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Trip Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, the rurally isolated or people with disabilities who are not able to use standard public transport in the Honiton and wider East Devon area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
