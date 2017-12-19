A door-to-door minibus transport service, taking people in rural areas around East Devon to Honiton or to out-of-town shops, and then back to their homes. There are also weekend and weekday trips to places of interest for social and shopping purposes. There is a Voluntary Car Service, providing door-to-door lifts to and from medical appointments in the Honiton, Seaton and Lyme Regis areas. All journeys must be booked at least 24 hours in advance.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18