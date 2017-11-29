Wessex DriveAbility is a charitable organisation dedicated to assisting people with disabilities or medical conditions to drive independently. The service also carry out Fitness to Drive Assessments for older persons. If the driving licence has been revoked then an assessment cannot take place, however the information and advice service can still be used.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18