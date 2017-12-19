Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Lissue Industrial Estate West Unit 1-6 18 Rathdown Road, Lisburn, County Antrim,
BT28 2RE
028 9262 2030
www.laganvalleyruraltransport.co.uk
tina@laganvalleyruraltransport.co.uk

About Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Lagan Valley Rural Transport provide a door to door transport service.

Who runs this service

  • Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone within the rural Lagan Valley area who has difficulty accessing transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017