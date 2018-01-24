Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Pembrokeshire Country Cars

c/o Contact Centre Pembrokeshire County Council County Hall Freemens Way, Haverfordwest, Sir Benfro,
SA61 1TP
01646 699108
www.pembrokeshiretransport.co.uk
mowpembs@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Pembrokeshire Country Cars

Pembrokeshire Country Cars provides door-to-door return transport. Volunteer drivers, using their own cars, take people from their homes to destinations of their choice within a 40-mile radius. Under certain circumstances they can take people to hospital appointments. Passengers are restricted to one journey a week. Bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People in Pembrokeshire who cannot access private or public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
