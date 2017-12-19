Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Preston & South Ribble Community Transport and Preston Shopmobility

Preston Mobility Centre 28 Friargate, Preston, Lancashire,
PR1 2AU
01772 204667
www.prestonct.co.uk
enquiries@prestonct.org.uk

About Preston & South Ribble Community Transport and Preston Shopmobility

Preston's Shopmobility scheme provides manual or powered wheelchairs, and powered scooters on short term loan basis to members of the public with a mobility restriction allowing them to shop and visit leisure and services in the City Centre. Community Transport provides accessible transport options for those residents who are unable to use public transport for a variety of reasons. In order to rent clients need to become a member.

Who runs this service

  • Preston Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who has a mobility impairment.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017