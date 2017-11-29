About Richmondshire Community Car Scheme

The Richmondshire Community Car Scheme is a volunteer operated car transport service set up to help people who are unable to access public transport due to disability, age or where they live. The service primarily deals with journeys for health related matters such as travel to and from hospital out patients appointments, doctors and dentists, day care services and occasional shopping. Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles, and none of the vehicles used to provide this service are disability adapted.