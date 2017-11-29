Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Ring and Ride

ATG 80 Park Road Aston, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B6 5PL
0121 327 8128
www.ringandride.org
enquiries@atgroup.org.uk

About Ring and Ride

A door-to-door transport service. On registering, people will be asked for their contact details, what problems they have in using ordinary buses and the nature of their mobility problem. They will be sent an information pack which includes a registration number, the telephone number, times when they can ring to make bookings, the passenger handbook and any special services which operate in their area. Once registered, bookings should be made the day before required (or Saturday for trips on Mondays). Ring and Ride also provide occasional day trips within Coventry and further afield. See adverts on bus or website for details or call for further information.

Who runs this service

  • ATG Accessible Transport Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with limited mobility, including people with dementia and their carers (no age restrictions)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
