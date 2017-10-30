About Ring-and-Ride

This Ring-and-Ride return service takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice. It operates in Yate, Chipping Sodbury, Hawkesbury, Iron Acton, Coalpit Heath, Frampton Cotterell, Winterbourne and Cromhall. Bookings must be made two days in advance for weekday and weekend Journeys. Medical appointments can be booked three days in advance.