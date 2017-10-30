Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Ring-and-Ride

Green Community Travel The Yard 390 North Road, Yate, South Gloucestershire,
BS37 7LW
01454 228706
www.greencommunitytravel.co.uk
admin@greencommunitytravel.co.uk

About Ring-and-Ride

This Ring-and-Ride return service takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice. It operates in Yate, Chipping Sodbury, Hawkesbury, Iron Acton, Coalpit Heath, Frampton Cotterell, Winterbourne and Cromhall. Bookings must be made two days in advance for weekday and weekend Journeys. Medical appointments can be booked three days in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Green Community Travel

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone that cannot access public transport, this could be due to mobility, social isolation, no access to a main bus route. Passengers can take carers with them if they have a C on their bus pass, or people can register to travel with someone.
  • Passengers need to be registered beforehand.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017