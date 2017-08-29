Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Ring-and-Ride

VEST Unit 45 Portmanmoor Road Industrial Estate, Cardiff,
CF24 5HB
029 2049 0335
www.vestcommunitytransport.org
vest@talktalk.net

About Ring-and-Ride

Voluntary Emergency Service Transport (VEST) run a Ring-and-Ride door-to-door return transport service for people in Cardiff. The service does not include the city centre, which should be accessed through the Dial-a-Bus service, and cannot be used for hospital or Day Centre visits. Users must register and bookings made the day before a journey.

Who runs this service

  • Voluntary Emergency Service Transport VEST

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in Cardiff who has difficulty using mainstream public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
