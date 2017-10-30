A community transport service in Ripon and the surrounding areas, in which a team of volunteer car drivers use their own cars to drive clients to medical appointments, to visit relatives or friends, to attend day centres and lunch clubs or to go on shopping trips. The service is for non-urgent, planned journeys with preferably at least two working days' notice.
