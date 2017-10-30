Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Ripon and Rural Voluntary Car Driving Scheme

C/o Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Services Community House Sharow View Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire,
HG4 1LE
01765 645907
www.harcvs.org.uk/voluntarydrivers
transport@harcvs.org.uk

A community transport service in Ripon and the surrounding areas, in which a team of volunteer car drivers use their own cars to drive clients to medical appointments, to visit relatives or friends, to attend day centres and lunch clubs or to go on shopping trips. The service is for non-urgent, planned journeys with preferably at least two working days' notice.

  • Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service

  • People without their own transport and unable to access public transport due to limited mobility and/or location
  • People living in Ripon, Masham, Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
