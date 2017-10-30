About Scarborough Dial-A-Ride

Dial A Ride is a community transport service providing door to door, fully accessible, affordable transport which allows people who have difficulty accessing public transport the opportunity to go shopping, visit friends or relatives, attend day centres or health-related appointments, or pursue interests or activities. Assistance is given to and from the minibus and into the destination and there is a passenger escort on the bus to ensure passengers have a safe and enjoyable journey. People need to register which can be done over the phone. Regular bookings can be taken and all journeys need to be prebooked.