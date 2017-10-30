Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Sheffield Community Transport

10 Montgomery Terrace Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S6 3BU
0114 276 6148
www.sheffieldct.co.uk
reception@sheffieldct.co.uk

About Sheffield Community Transport

Sheffield Community Transport provides a range of door-to-door transport services. These include a Shopper Bus that travels within different areas on different days and takes people from their homes to the City Centre or to local supermarkets. The Door to Door and Community Car Schemes offer transport to and from specific destinations Long distance can be covered please ask for details. Clients should register first and bookings must be made in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Sheffield Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who has difficulty accessing mainstream public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
