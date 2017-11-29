About Shrewsbury Dial a Ride

Shrewsbury Dial a Ride is a scheme designed for people who cannot access conventional public transport due to age, disability or social isolation. The Corvedale Buzzard runs a door to door service operating to Much Wenlock and Craven Arms, Bridgnorth and Ludlow, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Bridgnorth to help assist people with their everyday transport needs. The Ludlow Traveller and Clun Valley Traveller provides a door to door transport service around the Ludlow, Clee Hill or Tenbury areas and in the Clun Valley. Shrewsbury Dial-a-Ride's services are operated using fully accessible vehicles. Journey bookings are taken from 48 hours in advance.