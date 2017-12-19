Stockport Car Scheme is a service designed to support people to stay independent. They provide trained volunteers who use their own cars to take people to appointments. This could be medical such as hospital/doctors, opticians or dentist. The service takes people to social groups and day centres and to visit friends and relatives either in hospitals, care homes or at their homes. They also accompany people to do shopping.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
