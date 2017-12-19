Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Stockport Car Scheme

The Heatons Centre Thornfield Road Heaton Moor, Stockport, Greater Manchester,
SK4 3LD
0161 476 2812
www.stockportcarscheme.org.uk
info@stockportcarscheme.org.uk

About Stockport Car Scheme

Stockport Car Scheme is a service designed to support people to stay independent. They provide trained volunteers who use their own cars to take people to appointments. This could be medical such as hospital/doctors, opticians or dentist. The service takes people to social groups and day centres and to visit friends and relatives either in hospitals, care homes or at their homes. They also accompany people to do shopping.

Who runs this service

  • Stockport Car Scheme

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who need assistance to remain independent at home by helping them to get out and about to appointments, day centres, social groups, shopping and visiting
  • Residents of Stockport who struggle to use public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017