Stokesley Community Care Transport Scheme

Stokesley & District Community Care Association Town Close North Road Stokesley, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire,
TS9 5DH
01642 710190
www.stokesleycca.org.uk
enquiries@stokesleycca.org.uk

About Stokesley Community Care Transport Scheme

A local transport service, organised by Stokesley Community Care Association, which enables older people to attend social activities and day-to-day appointments by offering them door-to-door transport by car or minibus. The scheme covers all the villages within a 15 mile radius of Stokesley. Minibuses run a series of regular local services, allowing people to go shopping. From March to December, there is also an Excursion Club.

Who runs this service

  • Stokesley & District Community Care Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are unable to access public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
