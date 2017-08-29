Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Swindon Dial-a-Ride

Swindon Dial-a-Ride Newcombe Drive Hawksworth Trading Estate, Swindon, Wiltshire,
SN2 1DZ
01793 616050
www.dialarideswindon.org.uk
transport@dialarideswindon.org.uk

About Swindon Dial-a-Ride

Swindon Dial A Ride provides door-to-door transport from people's homes to destinations of their choice, and back home again. The service covers Swindon Borough, including Wroughton, Hodson, Chiseldon, Badbury, Blunsdon and South Marston. The Dial A Ride service cannot be used for journeys to hospital appointments but there is a Hospital Service available for this purpose. There are also several Shopperbus services that run from fixed areas at scheduled times to local shopping centres, including Bridgemead and Stratton Sainsbury's and the West Swindon Centre. People should register first to access these services and bookings should be made the day before travelling. A person can travel with one companion.

Who runs this service

  • Swindon Dial-a-Ride

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People of any age who cannot use public transport due to impairment or disability, whether permanent or temporary
  • Residents of the Borough of Swindon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017