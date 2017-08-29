About Swindon Dial-a-Ride

Swindon Dial A Ride provides door-to-door transport from people's homes to destinations of their choice, and back home again. The service covers Swindon Borough, including Wroughton, Hodson, Chiseldon, Badbury, Blunsdon and South Marston. The Dial A Ride service cannot be used for journeys to hospital appointments but there is a Hospital Service available for this purpose. There are also several Shopperbus services that run from fixed areas at scheduled times to local shopping centres, including Bridgemead and Stratton Sainsbury's and the West Swindon Centre. People should register first to access these services and bookings should be made the day before travelling. A person can travel with one companion.